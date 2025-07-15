Saroja Devi: An epitome of graceful versatility

Bengaluru: Oneof Indian cinema’s most celebrated actresses, B. Saroja Devi, passed away on Monday at the age of 87. Fondly referred to as Abhinaya Saraswathi for her expressive performances, the legendary artiste breathed her last at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. According to family sources, the actress collapsed early in the morning and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead around 8:30 AM. Her final rites will be held on Tuesday, July 15.

The demise of B. Saroja Devi marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. A towering figure in the film industries of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, she was not just a popular screen presence but a cultural icon across South India and beyond. Her prolific career spanned more than six decades, during which she starred in over200 filmsin five languages.

Early beginnings and rise to stardom

Born on January 7, 1938, in Bengaluru, B. Saroja Devi made her acting debut at the tender age of 17 in the 1955 Kannada film ‘Mahakavi Kalidasa’, produced by the legendary Honnappa Bhagavathar. Her radiant beauty, emotive expressions, and classical poise soon earned her lead roles in Tamil and Telugu cinema, where she became one of the most sought-after actresses of the 1960s and 1970s.

In Tamil, she shot to fame with films like ‘Thirudadhe’, ‘Kalyana Parisu’, and the magnum opus ‘Periya Idathu Penn’. She formed a much-loved on-screen pair with stalwarts such as M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), Sivaji Ganesan, and N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) in Telugu. In Hindi cinema, she appeared opposite icons like Rajendra Kumar and Shammi Kapoor, notably in films such as ‘Sasural’, ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’, and ‘Beti Bete’.

Graceful versatility

Known for her versatile portrayals of everything from mythological characters to modern romantic heroines, Saroja Devi captivated audiences with her elegance and strong screen presence. Whether essaying the role of a devoted wife, a spirited young woman, or a tragic heroine, her performances resonated across generations.

Her long association with filmmakers like B.R. Panthulu and A. Bhimsingh led to a string of commercial and critical hits. In Kannada cinema, she starred in several classics including ‘Sri Krishnadevaraya’, ‘Kittur Chennamma’, and ‘Bhakta Kanakadasa’.

Recognition and legacy

B. Saroja Devi was honoured with numerous awards over the years, including the Padma Bhushan in 1992 for her contribution to Indian cinema. She also received state honours like the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award and was the recipient of multiple Filmfare Awards, both in the South and in Hindi. Apart from her acting, Saroja Devi remained active in social service and public life. She served as the chairperson of the Karnataka Film Development Corporation and was also a member of the Central Film Censor Board.

Condolences pour in

Tributes have been pouring in from across the political and film fraternities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, calling her “a legendary artiste whose contributions enriched Indian cinema across languages.” Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also mourned her demise, highlighting her role in shaping Kannada and South Indian cinema.

A Star Eternal

Despite stepping away from films in the later years, B. Saroja Devi remained a revered name, with her body of work continuing to inspire actors and filmmakers. She is survived by her extended family and countless admirers. As the curtains fall on one of Indian cinema’s brightest stars, the legacy of B. Saroja Devi endures — not just in celluloid, but in the hearts of millions who grew up watching her grace the silver screen with poise, depth, and dignity.