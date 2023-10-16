Satish Jarakiholi's move with 20 MLA's creates a huge sensation

Bengaluru: The move of Minister Satish Jarakiholi, who had prepared to go to Mysore with more than 20 MLAs on the pretext of Mysore Dussehra, has now created a huge stir in the Congress.

Satish Jarakiholi who was thinking of moving with the District MLA in his charge as KPCC working president. All the MLAs were united and prepared to go to Mysore for Dussehra. A bus was also ready to take them. But the Congress High Command was alerted when they came to know about this matter. At this time, more than 20 MLAs should not be united, the high command has instructed to cancel it immediately.

At this time, Satish Jarakiholi was instructed by the high command leader that if we take the MLAs together in the bus, we will feed the opposition ourselves. Minister Satish Jarakiholi abandoned the idea of uniting the MLAs after being instructed by the High Command.

Minister Satish Jarakiholi, who spoke to the media representative about this, said that some people wanted to go visit attend Mysore because of the Nadahabba Dussehra festival. The MLAs there also told me to come and see Dussehra. So some of our like minded MLAs have planned to come together and go there. Also, some MLAs asked us to take them on a trip. We also wanted to go on a trip with like-minded people. Now we have said no due to Dussehra festival. He clarified that if we have to go ahead, we will bring it to the notice of the CM and the President that there is no faction within the party.