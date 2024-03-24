Senior BJP leader’s grandson loses life in vehicle collision

Mangaluru: In a late Friday night incident at Nanthoor in Mangaluru, a car collided with a road divider, resulting in a devastating outcome as the driver lost his life instantly.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Shamith Shetty, had deep ties to the local community as the grandson of Lalita Sundar, a revered senior leader within the BJP from Thokottu. The accident occurred while Shamith was returning home after attending a Bootha Kola programme at a friend’s residence.

The collision was so forceful that the car catapulted over the iron barriers installed on the divider, causing extensive damage to the vehicle’s front section. The wreckage was subsequently cleared with the assistance of an excavator during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Lalita Sundar is renowned for her influential role within the BJP. Additionally, Lalita Sundar is president of the Koragajja Seva Samiti of Thokottu old check post area.

Following the untimely demise of Lalita’s son Santhosh, Shamith was lovingly nurtured by Lalita and his mother. According to reports, the family had been recently engaged in seeking a bride for Shamith. The BJP community has extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family in the wake of Shamith’s sudden passing.