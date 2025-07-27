Separate Lakshadweep jetty project approved 3 years ago at standstill

Mangaluru: A dedicated “Lakshadweep Jetty” project at Mangaluru’s Old Port received central approval three years ago but has since made no visible progress. Announced under the Sagarmala 1 programme in 2022, the Rs65 crore first-phase funding was released in July that year. The tender was floated and contracts awarded by March 2023; yet construction has not commenced due to missing environmental and state-level clearances.

Lok Sabha MP Brijesh Chowta raised the issue during a parliamentary session, drawing the attention of Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He blamed the state government’s delay in processing necessary approvals including from the Environment Department, which has held up the project despite central readiness.

Once complete, the jetty is expected to boost maritime cargo handling and passenger connectivity between Mangaluru and Lakshadweep islands, supporting strategic logistics and tourism growth.

In 2022, project cost estimates ranged around Rs350 crore overall, with the first Rs65 crore tranche already released.

The project’s delay has drawn criticism from both state representatives and maritime industry stakeholders. Officials insist that approvals must be expedited immediately to align with the national government’s maritime strategy. Meanwhile, port authorities await explicit directives before initiating groundwork