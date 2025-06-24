Serum Institute of India launches nationwide HPV-cancer public awareness campaign

Bengaluru The “Conquer HPV & Cancer Conclave 2025” was formally launched in Bengaluru today, marking the beginning of a nationwide public health initiative by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The campaign aims to create widespread awareness about Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its link to various types of cancers, including cervical cancer, which remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among Indian women.

India continues to bear a significant burden of HPV-related diseases. According to the ICO/IARC Information Centre on HPV and Cancer (2023), the country records over 1.23 lakh new cervical cancer cases and more than 77,000 related deaths annually. Additionally, around 90% of anal cancers and 63% of penile cancers are also linked to HPV infection.

The Bengaluru conclave brought together prominent healthcare experts who discussed the far-reaching implications of HPV and underlined the importance of early vaccination, education, and community engagement. Panelists included Dr. Chidananda N. K., Senior Consultant Pediatrician and Allergist at Chiguru Child Care Centre; Dr. Prashanth M. V., Neonatologist and Pediatric Allergy Specialist; Dr. Shobha K., HOD of Gynecological Oncology at KIDWAI Memorial Institute of Oncology; and Dr. Rajini Uday, HOD of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Sapthagiri Institute of Medical Sciences.

The session was moderated by Dr. Bhaskar Shenoy, Head of Pediatrics and Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, who also serves as Chairperson of PIDA 2025. Emphasizing the need for urgent action, Dr. Shenoy said, “We need to reach both adolescents and their parents with accurate information. Early education and preventive vaccination can save thousands of lives each year. HPV is not just a women’s issue—it's a public health issue that affects both genders.”

Experts reiterated that HPV is responsible for cancers of the vulva, vagina, penis, anus, and oropharynx, impacting men and women alike. Since peak HPV infection occurs between the ages of 15 to 25, early intervention through vaccination and awareness campaigns is critical. With the availability of an affordable indigenous HPV vaccine, Cervavac, India now has a powerful tool to reduce the HPV-associated cancer burden.

Parag Deshmukh, Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India, stated, “Through these conclaves held across the country, we aim to increase understanding of HPV and its link to cervical and other cancers. By engaging medical professionals, community workers, and the public, we’re promoting early detection and proactive prevention.”

The event concluded with a lively open forum discussion, reinforcing the campaign’s core mission of empowering individuals and communities with knowledge and access to preventive healthcare. The initiative will continue to be rolled out across multiple Indian cities, building a platform for trusted medical voices to spread awareness and promote life-saving interventions.

Serum Institute of India, headquartered in Pune, is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by volume. Over the past five decades, it has played a pivotal role in developing and delivering affordable, high-quality vaccines. With the launch of Cervavac—India’s first indigenously developed gender-neutral quadrivalent HPV vaccine—the institute continues to drive forward its mission of protecting lives globally.

*Key HPV & Cervical Cancer Facts (India):*

* Cervical cancer is the second leading cause of cancer among Indian women.

* Estimated women at risk (aged 15+): 511.4 million.

* Annual new cervical cancer cases: 1,23,907.

* Annual cervical cancer-related deaths: 77,348.

The “Conquer HPV & Cancer” campaign is a clarion call to prioritize preventive care and end the stigma surrounding HPV-related diseases.