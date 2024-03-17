Seventh Pay Commission proposes basic pay hike

Bengaluru: The final report of the Seventh Pay Commission has proposed a significant 27.5 per cent increase in the basic pay for government employees in Karnataka. If adopted, this recommendation will raise the minimum wage for government workers from Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 27,000 per month.

Headed by former chief secretary K Sudhakar Rao, the commission submitted its report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside members and chief minister’s economic advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy. Siddaramaiah, upon receiving the report, underscored the pivotal role of the state finance department in reviewing the recommendations before making a final decision.

“The Seventh Pay Commission has advocated a 27.5 percent increase in the basic pay of government employees. This includes raising the minimum salary threshold from Rs. 17,000 to Rs. 27,000 per month. We will carefully examine the report, and the government will make a decision accordingly,” stated Siddaramaiah. It’s worth noting that an interim hike of 17 percent in basic pay has already been disbursed to state government employees. If the final report is implemented, approximately 12 lakh government employees and retirees stand to benefit from the revised salary structure.