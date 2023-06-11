Severe protest against Raichur dist in-charge minister 

  • Menu
The progressive farmers’ organisations strongly condemned the appointment of Dr. Sharanprakash Patil as the in-charge minister of the district and staged a protest by pasting the minister’s post saying “go back and boycott”.

Raichur: The progressive farmers’ organisations strongly condemned the appointment of Dr. Sharanprakash Patil as the in-charge minister of the district and staged a protest by pasting the minister’s post saying “go back and boycott”. near B R Ambedkar Circle on Saturday. leaders of progressive organizations raised slogans of boycott and go back to the minister. Meanwhile, when protestors tried to set Sharan Prakash Patil s photo in to fire , the police tried to stop them. At this time, there was a verbal skirmish between the police and the protestors.

After many years Congress leaders of Raichur district has been provided a ministerial position in the government. Therefore, due to the development vision of the district, the responsibility of the district in-charge minister should have been given to the local minister here. However, the state government has been given the post of district in-charge minister to Dr Sharana Prakash Patil.. They alleged that this will not help the development of the district and it is unfair to the district.

A continuous struggle has been going on for hundreds of days to establish AIIMS in Raichur district . In such a situation, Dr. Sharanprakash Patil has decided to do injustice to the district by stating that he will establish AIIMS in Kalaburagi district. The protestors expressed concern that through this, the district in-charge minister would get the position of the district minister and avoid the AIIMS establishment in Raichur district.

The protestors has demanded that NS Bosaraju, who is a local minister, should be given the post of district in-charge minister of Raichur district immediately.Minister N. S. Bosaraju has been given the post of Kodagu district in-charge minister. Farmers of various organizations of Raichur district are outraged by this. They have demanded that Minister Bosaraju should be given charge of home district.

