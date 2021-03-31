Sex-for-job scandal: Woman saved Jarkiholi’s contact name as Malleshwaram PG? 

Bengaluru: A day after the woman who was allegedly sexually exploited by former minister Ramesh Jarkhiholi, she appeared in public for the first time since the scandal broke out on March 2 rocking the B.S. Yediyurappa-led BJP government. As part of the standard operating procedure (SOP), she underwent medical examination at Bowring Hospital, here on Wednesday.



According to senior police officials, the doctors at Bowring Hospital carried out a series of tests, including the rapid-antigen test, to ascertain if she was infected with COVID-19. The result was negative. Samples of the tests were later submitted to FSL for detailed analysis.

Later, she was taken back to the interrogation cell in Adugodi, around 4.30 pm amid tight police security, where the Special Investigation Team (SIT) officials started the second round of questioning about her allegations of rape charges against the former minister. Speaking to reporters, her lawyer K N Jagadeesh Kumar said "medical examination has been completed and she has responded in a positive way. Now she has been taken back to the SIT technical cell for a second round of questioning. I guess the spot inspection of the premises where alleged sexual abuse of the woman was taken place will be followed immediately after this questioning." Jagadeesh said the woman submitted 300 WhatsApp screenshots of her conversation with the minister.

According to sources in the police department, the woman bombarded with more than 84 questions by SIT officials based on her statement and the evidence they collected during the course of investigation.



During the questioning, SIT officials found that the woman saved Ramesh Jarkiholi's contact number as Malleshwaram PG on the insistence of the former minister himself.

As per the woman's statement, she was sexually exploited at multiple places like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi (Karnataka Bhavana) and other places. It is claimed that SIT would start spot inspection from the Mantri Greens apartment (flat number 1075) owned by Ramesh Jakiholi in Malleshwaram, Bengaluru.

In another development in the day, the woman's father in his 21-pages writ petition, urged Karnataka High Court not to consider his daughter's statement recorded under CrPC 164. He has been accusing State Congress' president D K Shivakumar's hand in the sex scandal.

"The CD Gate case is now unfolding as Karnataka general secretary of Congress' legal cell Surya Mukundaraj was seen accompanying my daughter during her appearance before court to record her statement under CrPC 164. So, I feel that the Congress is behind the entire case. I request you not to take any cognisance of my daughter's statement when the investigation is in progress," the writ petition said.

SIT questions

1. How did you meet Ramesh Jarkiholi?

2. How did you both become close?

3. Which documentary you were working on and how did this lead you to meet Ramesh Jarkiholi?

4. How did you get his contact number?

5. Who captured that sex video?

6. Why did you fail to capture video for the first time?

7. In what way Naresh, Shravan and Akash are linked to the case?

8. What were Naresh and Shravan doing near the apartment when you were with Ramesh Jarkiholi inside his flat?

9. To whom you called immediately and said, 'work completed' on the day when you were with Ramesh Jarkiholi in the apartment.

10. On March 1st what conspiracy you discussed with Narsesh?

11. Who is that unknown person you and Akash met on March 3?

12. Rs 9.20 lakh was seized from your PG room, whose money is that?