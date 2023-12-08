Sexual harassment case in Namma Metro: BMRCL asks to call and report on helpline number

Bengaluru: Two or three cases of sexual harassment have been reported in Namma Metro and now another young woman has been accused of sexual harassment. On Thursday, around 9.40 am, the accused Lokesh was arrested by the metro security officials after he touched a 22-year-old woman inappropriately who was boarding the metro in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru. Later, the accused was handed over to the Upparpet police.

During the investigation, the dark history of the accused Lokesh was revealed and there were some cases against him in the past. Earlier, he was caught stealing a mobile phone from a young woman in a BMTC bus. During the investigation, it was revealed that Lokesh had committed the theft. 20 mobile phones and one two-wheeler were seized from the accused.

BMRCL responds on December 7th incident stating at 9.40 hrs one lady passenger travelling from Rajajinagar to M G Road sought help and our security staff while de boarding at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station – Majestic. Immediately the person who had abused her was apprehended and handed over to the Jurisdictional police station. Security also helped her to lodge a complaint at the Police Station.

It was also brought to the notice, that he had been arrested on a complaint by a lady traveling in BMTC bus in April 2023 & had recovered 20 mobile phones and a two wheeler from him and was on bail.

BMRCL is always ready to help our commuters in any emergency. Our security is always vigilant and willing for any help in case of emergency. Commuters can inform or contact our Control Centre on phone no 080 2519 1208, 080 2216 2258 / 2208 and toll free help line 1800- 425- 12345.

In addition, Passenger Emergency Alarm (PEA) systems 4 in Nos in each coach is already available in all the metro trains. By operating PEA, the passengers can interact with the Train Operator so as to arrange immediate assistance at the approaching or the next station.