Lorry collides two tractors in Prakasam, driver injures

A road accident occurred on Saturday on National Highway 16 in Tanguturu, Prakasam district where a lorry collided with two sand-laden tractors that were traveling ahead of it; a car was also damaged in the incident. The lorry driver became trapped inside his cabin.

Upon receiving the information, fire department personnel and highway police arrived at the scene and, with great difficulty, managed to extract the driver.

He was subsequently transported to Ongole via a highway ambulance. The accident caused a traffic jam stretching for a kilometer along the national highway.