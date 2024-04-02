Show gratitude to Modi by voting for BJP: Bommai

Gadag: Former chief minister and Gadag-Haveri Lok Sabha constituency BJP candidate Basavaraj Bommai called upon the voters to show their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had given free vaccination and tapped water to every house, by giving a vote to BJP.

Speaking at the poll campaign in Kundoji, Nidagundi, Halakeri, and Madanabasari villages today, he said "Modi has made significant changes in the country. When there was a loss in crops, they increased the MSP by two to three times. Under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, they are providing Rs 10,000 to each farmer. The Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented to provide drinking water to every household. Despite being in power for so many years, the work of providing water to all households had not been done. When I was CM, Karnataka was in 20th place in providing water to households. After I became CM, it has come to 1st place."

He said," the Prime Minister has provided vaccines to everyone during the COVID pandemic. Even the Congress leaders have taken the vaccine. To repay the favor of saving lives, we must vote for Modi. To repay Modi, who has provided water to every household, we must vote for the BJP. Modi, who provides 5 kg of rice to every family, must be voted for by the BJP. Every vote should be for making Modi the Prime Minister again,"

"This election will decide who will write the future of the country. If there is peace in the country, development is possible. There was fear-mongering before, but now there is no fear-mongering. A major change is taking place in the country," Bommai said. "In eradicating poverty, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ahead. Under his leadership, 12 crore people have come out of poverty," he said.

BJP is pro- farmers

The BJP is always pro- farmers. Immediately after becoming CM, Yediyurappa provided free electricity to pump sets for farmers up to 10 HP. Yediyurappa encouraged milk producers by giving incentive funds. Under the PM Kisan Samman Yojana, they are providing Rs. 10,000 crores to farmers every year. Around 800 crores have been provided for crop loss in Gadag district.

"The incumbent state government that has come is against the farmers. They have not provided any relief to farmers so far. They said they would give Rs. 2000 to the accounts of farmers. But they have not reached even a single acre. A poor government has come in the state. They have stopped the Kisan Samman Yojana. They have stopped the Yashaswini Yojana. If a government against farmers has to come again, Modi must become PM again," he said. In the rural areas, people are drinking polluted water. The water scheme was requested. Due to the efforts of Kalakappa Bandi, the scheme has been implemented. They have found a place in the hearts of the people with the efforts of Kalakappa Bandi. Despite such a big loan, the government, which does not provide drinking water, should be taught a lesson by voting for the farmers, he said.