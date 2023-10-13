Siddaramaiah attacks PM Modi over India’s ranking in global hunger index

Live
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday attacked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s ranking in global hunger index.
India has ranked 111 among 125 countries in the Global Hunger Index report released by two European agencies on October 12. India slipped four positions as compared to last year.
Taking to social media, Siddaramaiah said, “It is disheartening to see India performing worse than Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sudan, Nigeria, Congo and other underdeveloped nations.
“This is a clear indication of rich getting richer and poor getting poorer under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government.
“It is time to recollect PM Modi's popular slogan 'na khaaunga, na khaane doonga' slogan. Nobody thought it meant that he will make people starve. Modi government even denied rice to implement Anna Bhagya 2.0 in Karnataka.”
He said that the Global Hunger Index (GHI) report 2014 had a separate section on the reasons for India's improved GHI score under UPA government. It highlighted the role of improved and expanded ICDS programme launch of National Rural Health Mission, MNREGA, reforms in PDS and right to Food Act.
"The few more sad facts of latest GHI report are; India ranks worst in the list of countries in terms of Child Wasting Rate; India ranks 5th worst country in the prevalence of anemia in woman aged 15-24 years. Undernourishment has worsened since the BJP came to power in 2014," he said.