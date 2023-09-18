SI’s son kills old man during wheeling stunt; PSI transfererd

Mysuru: An elderly cattle herder lost his life, and another individual sustained serious injuries in a collision with a bike involved in wheelie stunts. The deceased has been identified as Guruswami (65), while the injured individual, Govinda Raju, has been admitted to Nanjangudu Government Hospital. The bike rider, Syed Aiman, was apprehended by villagers and subsequently handed over to the police.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening as Guruswamy and Govindaraju were sitting by the roadside, tending to their cattle at Himmavu Industrial Area. Syed Aiman and his friend Pankaj arrived at the scene for bike wheeling. During the wheelie stunt on the road, the bike collided with Guruswamy and Govindaraju, who were seated on the side of the road. Concerned villagers rushed the injured individuals to Nanjangudu Government Hospital. Guruswamy, who had sustained severe injuries, received initial medical treatment. However, succumbed while shifting to Mysuru.

Syed Aiman suffered minor injuries as he fell while performing the wheelie. He was subsequently taken to the government hospital by villagers, where he received medical care. Following his treatment, he was handed over to the rural police station, and a case was registered against him. He appeared before a judge on Saturday and was remanded to judicial custody. The post-mortem examination for Guruswamy’s body was conducted at KR Hospital in Mysore and the body was handed over to the family.

Notably, last month, Syed Aiman had uploaded a video of a wheelie stunt on the ring road of Mysuru city on social media, resulting in a case being registered at Siddharthanagar police station, and his subsequent arrest. After being released on bail, he continued to engage in such stunts, leading to this tragic incident. Additional SP Nandini stated, “A case has been registered at the Nanjangud traffic station regarding the accident that occurred near Himmavu in Nanjangud. An elderly man lost his life in the incident. The bike rider has been arrested, and a case has been registered. The investigation is ongoing.”

The mother of the accused is working as sub inspector in Nanjanagudu. Soon after incident Yasmin Taj, PSI of Nanjangudu traffic station, has been transferred to district crime branch by SP Seema Latker. However Yasmin Taj, who openly expressed her displeasure against the transfer has publicly criticised the department’s order. I got this from my dear department by putting a copy of the transfer order on whatsapp status.

The villagers on Sunday staged protest at KR hospital demanding to suspend and arrest sub inspector Yasmeen Taj who supporting her son.