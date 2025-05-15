Six Sailors Survive After Cargo Vessel Sinks Mid-Sea En Route to Lakshadweep

Live
Mangaluru: Six Indian sailors narrowly escaped death after their cargo vessel sank approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of Mangaluru. The vessel, MSV Salamat, was ferrying cement and other construction materials to Kadmat Island in Lakshadweep when it began to take in water and eventually sank.
The ship had set sail from Mangaluru Port on May 12 and was expected to reach its destination on May 18. However, a technical malfunction led to water ingress, leaving the crew with no option but to abandon the vessel. The six-member crew managed to climb aboard a small dinghy and remained adrift in the open sea.
A distress signal reached the Indian Coast Guard, which immediately launched a rescue operation. The Coast Guard vessel ICGS Vikram, which was already patrolling the area, responded swiftly and brought the stranded crew to safety.
The rescued sailors have been identified as Ismail Sharif, Aleman Ahmad Bay Gavda, Kakal Suleiman Ismail, Akbar Abdul Surani, Kasam Ismail, and Ajmal. They are reported to be in stable condition.