Soil from 1971 heroes’ homes to be used to plant trees at war memorial 

Bengaluru : The second day of Swarnim Vijay Varsh Victory Flame with HQ Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area witnessed commemorative events of felicitation of 1971 war heroes and their Next of Kin (NOK) in Bengaluru City.

The Victory Flame was first carried to the residence of War Hero Rear Admiral RR Sood, VrC, NM (Retd) who was in command of a ship in Arabian sea as part of anti-submarine attack force, in which he carried out fierce and relentless attack on enemy submarine which could not carry out further attacks on Indian Ships and had to make retreat. The war hero was felicitated by NA Haris, MLA Shantinagar.

The Victory Flame then moved to another war veteran Late Commander JPA Noronha's residence. In 1971 war he commanded INS Panvel which continuously attacked Mongla and Khulna areas between 08-11 December 1971.

The ship under his command without fearing incessant air attacks, enemy shore defences and restricted waters, succeeded in silencing enemy's shore defences and caused extensive damage.

The officer's wife TBM Noronha was felicitated by handing over the Victory Flame and presenting a souvenir, by city Corporater Ravi Victor. Soil was collected from the residence of both the war heroes, which will be used for tree plantation in National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Also, as part of the ongoing commemorative events Madras Engineer Group & Centre organised a painting and drawing competition. The winners of the event were felicitated by awarding them prizes.