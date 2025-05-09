South India to Welcome Its First Monolithic Mahakaleshwar Statue in Mangaluru

Gurupura (Mangaluru taluk): A towering spiritual landmark is taking shape on the banks of a river in Gurupura near Mangaluru. The region, known for its deeply rooted spiritual traditions and temple heritage, is soon to become home to South India’s first monolithic statue of Mahakaleshwar—a formidable 23-foot-tall depiction of Lord Shiva in his Mahakaleshwar form, sculpted in a standing posture atop a 25-foot pedestal adorned with intricate iconography.

Once completed, the structure will also be India’s largest standing monolithic statue of Mahakaleshwar, adding a significant chapter to the country's legacy of monumental Shiva worship. Uniquely, the statue stands upon a large sculpted lotus base—Padma—symbolising purity and cosmic emergence. The pedestal features meticulously hand-carved motifs of elephants, horses, serpents (Nagas), humans (Naras), and sacred symbols, bringing together a confluence of mythological and spiritual elements from traditional Agama Shastra.

What makes the effort even more compelling is the story of the man behind the vision—Vardhaman Durgaprasad Shetty, a 56-year-old spiritual seeker from the coastal region, who attributes the concept to a divine calling. Shetty, known for his devout lifestyle and having undertaken a staggering 22 barefoot pilgrimages to the Himalayas, said the inspiration for the statue came during one such journey in solitude.

“I experienced a powerful vision during one of my foot pilgrimages to the Himalayas. It was not just about building another temple—it was about embodying Mahakaleshwar’s eternal presence in stone, right here in the South,” he said, speaking to this reporter near the construction site. My mentor and Guru KS Nityananda Guru of Chikkamgaluru had shared his vision with me which has now culminated in this monolithic statue of Mahakalehwar Shetty told.

Set across 25 acres of land, the shrine is nestled amidst serene surroundings with a river flanking one side—a geographical feature considered auspicious in Hindu temple architecture. President of the BrahmaKalasha Utsav committee and former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said Shetty envisions the site not only as a place of worship but also as a spiritual retreat and cultural centre, attracting seekers, scholars, and pilgrims from across the country. Going forward we perceive that this will become the southern sojourn for pilgrims from all over the country.

A Southern Homage to Ujjain’s Timeless Deity

The Mahakaleshwar form of Lord Shiva is famously worshipped at the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, one of the twelve sacred Jyotirlingas in India and a prominent Shaivite pilgrimage centre. In Hindu belief, Mahakaleshwar represents the “Lord of Time and Death” — the one who transcends cosmic cycles and grants liberation (moksha). The Ujjain shrine, situated on the banks of the Kshipra River, is particularly revered for its Bhasma Aarti, a pre-dawn ritual where the Shiva Linga is worshipped with sacred ash—symbolising the transient nature of worldly life.

The Gurupura initiative draws symbolic parallels to Ujjain’s spiritual heritage. “While Ujjain represents the northern tradition of Mahakaleshwar worship, this new installation in Karnataka reflects the southern cultural lens—yet both are anchored in the same devotion,” said a local scholar of temple architecture and Agamic texts.

The statue’s carving, done in accordance with Agama sculpture standards, ensures its alignment with time-honoured temple-building traditions that govern the size, proportion, materials, posture, and spiritual potency of sacred icons.

With installation work in its final stages, the site is already drawing visitors and devotees, curious to witness the emergence of a new spiritual destination. Plans are underway to open the shrine to the public later this year, with rituals, homas, and cultural events planned around the consecration.

For Shetty and his team of sculptors and priests, the effort is more than just the erection of a statue—it’s the embodiment of a cosmic vision. “Mahakaleshwar is not just the destroyer of time—he is the stillness within it. We are merely instruments in realising this form,” Shetty said, gazing at the looming silhouette of the deity against the coastal sky.