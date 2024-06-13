Special Pocso court issues non-bailable warrant against former CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru:In a major development, a special court in Bengaluru on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against veteran BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in connection with the POCSO case, relating to the alleged sexual harassment of a minor, against him.

The First Fast Track Court, for Pocso cases, issued the warrant, considering the submission by the prosecution that Yediyurappa is powerful and there is information that he is presently located in another state.

Yediyurappa had attempted to hush up the case and also tried to lure the complainant by giving Rs 2 lakh to withdraw the complaint, it added.

The prosecution also brought to the notice of the court that Yediyurappa had not appeared for the investigation even after being issued notice.

Following the order, the Karnataka Police are preparing to arrest Yediyurappa in connection with the Pocso case.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa on Thursday moved the Karnataka High Court seeking anticipatory bail in the case. The petition is yet to be taken up by the court.

Yediyurappa had also filed a petition seeking a stay on the probe and quashing of the case. The plea is likely to be taken up by the court on Friday.

The victim's mother, who passed away on May 26, had filed a case against Yediyurappa in March this year under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, alleging harassment of her daughter when she went to the former CM's residence to seek help.

Meanwhile, a writ petition was submitted to Karnataka High Court on Wednesday, seeking Yediyurappa’s arrest in the case. The victim’s brother filed the writ petition, claiming that the police did not take any action despite months having passed since the complaint was filed against the veteran leader.

According to sources, the Congress government has decided to initiate legal action against Yediyurappa and appointed Special Public Prosecutor Ashok N. Nayak to represent the prosecution in the case.