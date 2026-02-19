  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Telangana
News

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says will visit Delhi 100 times for development

  • Created On:  19 Feb 2026 1:32 PM IST
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says will visit Delhi 100 times for development
X

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the administration will persist without compromising the self-respect of the people of Telangana.

Expressing frustration, he criticised the opposition for making baseless allegations aimed at tarnishing the Congress party’s reputation.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, he reiterated his commitment to visiting the capital at least a hundred times to promote the development of the state.

Tags

Ponnam Prabhakar Delhi visits for developmentTelangana Minister Congress responseSelf respect of Telangana peopleOpposition allegations criticismState development commitment statement
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Private Ancillary Funds as a Tool for Long-Term Community Impact

discover how private ancillary funds create long-term community impact through predictable funding, evidence-based grant making, early intervention, and sustainable philanthropy.

Private Ancillary Funds as a Tool for Long-Term Community Impact

National News

More
Share it
X