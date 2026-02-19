Minister Ponnam Prabhakar says will visit Delhi 100 times for development
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the administration will persist without compromising the self-respect of the people of Telangana.
Expressing frustration, he criticised the opposition for making baseless allegations aimed at tarnishing the Congress party’s reputation.
Speaking to the media in Delhi, he reiterated his commitment to visiting the capital at least a hundred times to promote the development of the state.
Next Story