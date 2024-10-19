Special trains to ease Deepavali rush

Mangaluru: In response to increased demand during the Deepavali festival in Karnataka, the South Western Railway (SWR) has announced special trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru to help transport the extra passenger traffic. These special trains will run on October 30 and 31, providing much-needed relief for those traveling home for the holidays.

Train No. 06565, departing from Yeshwantpur at 11:50 PM on October 30, will arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 11:45 AM on October 31. The return service, Train No. 06566, will depart from Mangaluru Junction at 1:00 PM on the same day, reaching Bengaluru by 9:45 PM. These trains will halt at several key stations, including Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, and Bantwal.

Recognising a demand during the festive season, MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta urged the South Western Railway General Manager to schedule special trains between the two cities. In his appeal, he highlighted the benefits these trains would bring to thousands of passengers traveling from Bengaluru to their hometowns.

“Glad to inform all that our request for a Special Train from Bangalore to Mangalore during Deepavali festival has been swiftly responded to and been sanctioned by South Western Railways. This will facilitate travel for a large number of passengers who travel back home to Mangaluru from the capital during Diwali. I thank our Union Minister for Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS Railways Shri V Somanna for enabling this special train service,” said Capt. Chowta in a social media post. Following this request, South Western Railway has confirmed the operation of these special trains, offering a convenient travel option for the Deepavali rush as the bus fares are on the rise.