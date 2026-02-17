Speeding car jumps divider and crashes into KSRTC bus

Bengaluru: A high-speed crash early Sunday morning on the Bengaluru–Tumakuru highway near Jindal flyover in the Peenya Dasarahalli area claimed the lives of five young men from Doddaballapura.

The deceased have been identified as Durga Prasad (20), Keshav Gowda (19), Lalith (22), Harshit (19), and Dhanush (17).

The accident occurred around 12:30 a.m. on the flyover’s upper section. Keshav Gowda was at the wheel of the car carrying all five friends, who had left Doddaballapura around 9 p.m. Saturday night.

They were heading toward Bengaluru reportedly at excessive speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle slammed into the road divider, jumped across it, travelled roughly 20 feet through the air, and collided head-on with a KSRTC bus travelling in the opposite direction from Bengaluru toward Tumakuru.

Four of the youths died instantly at the scene due to the ferocious impact. The fifth was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead after examination.

The car was completely mangled, and the front portion of the bus sustained heavy damage.

None of the 43 passengers on board suffered serious harm. After the crash, the surviving passengers were transferred to other company buses heading toward Hubballi.

Preliminary police inquiries revealed that all five had told their parents they were going to a temple. However, their actual destination remains unclear.

The bodies were shifted to Nelamangala Government Hospital for post-mortem examination, after which they will be handed over to the families. Police continue to investigate the exact cause, with excessive speed and possible loss of control cited as primary factors in the fatal collision.