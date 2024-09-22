Sri Ram Sena demands laddu testing lab at TTD temple

Bengaluru: Sri Ram Sena has submitted a formal request to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board in Bengaluru, urging the opening of a laboratory within the temple premises to test the famed Tirupati Laddu. The petition was received by the temple manager, Jayanthi .

Following the submission, Bhaskar, the Bengaluru President of Sri Ram Sena, made strong claims regarding the purity of the laddus. He referenced statements from the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, alleging that animal fat had been found in Tirupati’s sacred laddu. Bhaskar further claimed that testing conducted in a lab in Gujarat confirmed the presence of animal fat, which has caused emotional distress among devotees of Lord Venkateswara.

Bhaskar also targeted former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of being a descendant of a Christian convert and alleging that fish oil was being mixed into the laddus. He called for a thorough investigation into these allegations and requested that testing labs be established at all TTD branches across the country. “Devotees who have doubts about the laddus should be able to have them tested immediately,” Bhaskar said. Temple manager Jayanthi responded to the concerns, stating that the laddus sold at the TTD temple in Bengaluru are supplied directly from Tirupati. Initially, the temple received around 8,000 laddus every Saturday, but now, 1,000 laddus are sent daily. She confirmed that no complaints from devotees regarding the laddus have been received so far. The demand for testing labs in temples has sparked controversy, with devotees awaiting further clarification from the authorities regarding the safety and purity of the sacred prasad.