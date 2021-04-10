SSLC exams: Only 18-20 students to be allowed in hall

Bengaluru: As Karnataka is recording a surge in Covid-19 cases, the State education department has decided to limit the number of students in each hall for the upcoming board exams starting from June 21. It is said that the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will send bundles of question papers accordingly.



Speaking to media persons, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said: Only 18-20 students will be allowed to sit in each hall for the upcoming SSLC exams scheduled from June 21. Question paper bundles will be distributed accordingly. Also, facilities like supply of drinking water, providing clean toilets, and distribution of sufficient number of masks for the candidates and invigilators will be ensured by the officials, like last time."

According to the time table published by the department, there will not be any gap between academic years this time. The private schools' association has been requesting a gap as they have completed the portions beforehand.