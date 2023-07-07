Stranger occupies MLA seat during state budget presentation

BENGALURU: A stranger in the guise of MLA enters Vidhana Soudha assembly hall and is seated in a women MLA's designated place on Friday. The person who was sitting inside the House during the presentation of the Karnataka Budget 2023 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was identified as Kariappa Yanay Tipperudra.



The CCB Joint Commissioner of Police Sharanappa is interrogating Kariappa. The 70-year-old man was taken seriously by the police commissioner. On which MLA's name did he enter? Why did he sit in the seat? And they are investigating what documents he had to enter.

About 70 to 72 years old man has directly entered Vidhana Soudha. At this time, the marshals on duty in the entry area had questioned him on who he was. Then the person raised his voice saying , 'Dont you know I am an MLA', later the marshals have asked for his ID card. He asked, why do you need ID, I am Molakalmuru MLA. Then the man shouted that the ID was in the car. Thus the marshals have given permission to enter.

After entering, he sat directly in the seat of the member of the House. At this time, MLA Sharan Gowda, who was suspicious, inquired with other MLAs who were nearby. Everyone replied that they did not know about him. Thus, the MLA directly asked him who he was. Then he said that he was Molkalmuru MLA.

The suspicious MLA immediately brought it to the attention of the secretary and complained to the Speaker. After that the man was sent out by the Speaker through marshals. Vidhan Souda police immediately took the person into custody.