Students learning with umbrellas open

Shimoga: The monsoon has intensified all over the country, although it arrived a little late in the state. Varuna is doing well in many places, and it is raining heavily in Malnad region as well. Against this backdrop, a situation has arisen in schools where students hold umbrellas and listen to lessons. The roof of a government school in Shimoga district is leaking, causing distress to the children.

Govt High School Koduru is completely leaking during the monsoon, which is a concerning situation in the Education Minister's home district. The government high school in Koduru village, located in Hosnagar taluk of Shimoga district, is experiencing severe leaks. Water enters the 9th- standard classroom of this school, leading students and teachers to teach under umbrellas. The school building in Koduru village is approximately 40 years old, and a total of 123 students are studying here from 8th to 10th standard. Despite the significant number of students, no repair work has been undertaken for the school. Consequently, the roof of the 9th- standard classroom, along with the corridor, is leaking.

In the remaining two classrooms, water is running down the walls, although it is not currently causing any problems. The primary areas affected are the school corridor and the 9th- standard classroom. In the leaky classroom, one person holds an umbrella while another student has to transcribe the teacher's instructions in a book. This has led to complaints from students about the rainy season.

Raju, the president of the SDMC (School Development and Monitoring Committee), told that the school is 40 years old and hasn't undergone any repairs. We previously appealed to the sitting MLA Araga Gyanendra and the Gram Panchayat for the school's repair. However, the Education Department, including the Hosnagar BEO and DDPI, has not been approached. We were informed that funds have been sanctioned for the school upon the request of the Kodur Gram Panchayat. However, we haven't received any official documentation so far," he said. Consequently, the villagers have demanded the Education Minister's attention and immediate action to address the school's condition.