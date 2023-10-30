Sugar minister assures government would instal weighing machines at factories

Vijayapura: Some sugar factories are facing allegations of underreporting the weight of sugarcane brought in by farmers, prompting the State's Sugar Minister, Shivananda Patil, to assert that appropriate action will be taken against such factories if farmers lodge complaints backed by evidence. The government intends to combat this malpractice by installing electronic weighing machines next year.

Minister Shivananda Patil made this announcement while speaking to reporters at the Sri Basaveshwara temple in Kuntoji, Muddebiha taluk on Sunday while participating in the preliminary meeting of pontiff Dr Channaveera Deva's coronation jubilee. The minister emphasized that the profit from all by-products, including ethanol, produced in sugar factories must be fairly distributed to the farmers. Sugarcane should be procured according to the government's Maximum Retail Price (MRP) rates to ensure that the industry is beneficial to the farmers. He stressed that factories must adhere to government-issued directives.

Minister Patil reiterated that discussions regarding renaming Vijayapur district as Basava District or Basava Nadu should be motivated by genuine public interest, rather than for political purposes. He expressed his devotion to the region and underlined the importance of recognizing its historical significance. He felt that politicizing the renaming issue was inappropriate.

The Minister also expressed happiness about being elected unopposed as the President of the Vijayapur District Central Cooperative Bank. He viewed this as a significant development in the bank's centenary celebrations. However, he expressed disappointment that the uncontested election of the bank's director for the Muddebihala PKPS constituency was put on hold. The event was attended by Dr. Kuntoji Sansthan Hiremath, along with the blessings of Sangamnath and Basavanna.

It is worth noting that Bijapur district was recently renamed Vijayapura. The suggestion to rename Vijayapur district after Basaveshwara has brought this issue into the limelight. Given Basavanna's significant contributions, there has been a discussion about renaming the district as Basava District or Basaveshwar District, Basavannadu. Basavanna, who was born in Basavan Bagewadi within the district, disseminated the message of equality worldwide, and his legacy has sparked this renaming debate.