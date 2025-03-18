Live
- CM Vijayan’s meeting with FM Sitharaman suspicious when SFIO probe against daughter is on: Kerala MP
- IPL 2025: KKR unveils new eco-friendly jersey as ‘Runs to Roots’ campaign returns
- CEPT University Launches Summer 2025 Courses, Offers Diverse Learning Opportunities
- SWR GM Reviews Passenger Facilities and Safety Measures Along Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Route
- Ankit Kumar Gupta: Revolutionizing enterprise tech with SAP expertise
- CM Revanth Reddy Reaffirms Commitment to 42% Reservations for Weaker Sections
- Hyderabad Woman Falls Victim to AI Voice Scam, Loses Rs 1.97 Lakh
- Over Five Lakh Students to Appear for SSC Exams in Telangana
- K’taka govt introduces Muslim quota Bill in Assembly, says it will address unemployment
- Cyberabad Police Enforce Restrictions to Ensure Smooth Conduct of SSC Exams
SWR GM Reviews Passenger Facilities and Safety Measures Along Hassan-Kabaka Puttur Route
Mukul Mathur, General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR), conducted a window trailing inspection of the Hassan (HAS) to Kabaka Putturu (KBPR) section on March 18
Bengaluru: Mukul Mathur, General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR), conducted a window trailing inspection of the Hassan (HAS) to Kabaka Putturu (KBPR) section on March 18. The inspection included a thorough review of safety standards and passenger amenities at key locations, including the Subramanya Road (SBHR) station.
At SBHR station, which draws a high influx of pilgrims and tourists, Mathur evaluated the existing facilities and stressed the need for upgrading amenities to accommodate the increasing footfall. He directed railway officials to focus on improving passenger services to ensure a comfortable experience.
The inspection also covered a detailed assessment of operational aspects, particularly the Ghat section between Sakleshpur (SKLR) and Subramanya Road (SBHR), where running trains at Maximum Permissible Speed (MPS) requires strict adherence to safety protocols. Mathur examined the working parameters and reinforced the need for maintaining stringent safety standards.
Engaging with railway staff during the visit, Mathur underlined the importance of prioritising safety and urged them to maintain operational discipline.