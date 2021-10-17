SWR holds meeting with MPs on progress of projects

Bengaluru: In an attempt to improve the functioning and services of Indian Railways, the zonal railways conduct meetings with Members of Parliament to highlight issues of public importance. As part of the practice, the Hubballi Division of South Western Railways (SWR) held the meeting on Saturday at Rail Soudha in Gadag road.

The meeting was attended by Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Govt. of India, Ramesh Jigajinagi, MP of Vijayapura, P.C. Gaddigoudar, MP of Bagalkot, Karadi Sanganna, MP of Koppal, Y Devendrappa, MP of Ballari, Mangal Angadi, MP of Belagavi, Shri Iranna Kadadi, MP of Rajya Sabha, Vinay Tendulkar, Member of Rajya Sabha, Sanjaykaka Patil, MP, Sangli participated in the meeting. Dr Jaisiddeshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji, MP, Solapur took part in the meeting via video conferencing.

South Western Railway General Manager, Sanjeev Kishore noted that SWR has added 50 kms of new lines, 174 kms of doubling to its network from April 2020 to August 2021. During the meeting, the works undertaken and major issues faced by SWR were also highlighted.

Expressing that the doubling and electrification work is occurring at a phenomenal pace, he noted that the doubling of Hubli and Belgaum is under process. A new line is expected to be laid between Dharwad and Belgaum, and Bagalkot and Kudachi. He added that the complete electrification of the line between Bellary and Huballi will be completed by November. In addition, Belgaum is expected to get a new station by 2023.

Talking about the progress made by SWR, GM Sanjeev Kishore said that SWR has resumed up to 80 of its trains and has managed to revive more trains than any other zones. He also noted that SW Railways also made a huge jump in punctuality from the 16th position to the 3rd position.

Hubbali Railways Division Manager, Arvind Malkhede commended the efforts being made to beautify the railway stations. The beautification of the Indi Road Railway Station, Huballi station and the reconstruction of the Dharwad station was noted. He added that SWR is also expected to develop new goods sheds for Bijapur,l Bagalkot and Khajjidoni.