Tangadagi in a spot as BJP youth chant ‘Modi, Modi’

Gangavati: Shivaraj Tangadagi will be confronted with chanting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name by the BJP Yuva Morcha and other youth groups across the state wherever Tangadagi goes henceforth.

He was confronted by Modi Modi shouts on Sunday when Tangadagi arrived for an event in a temple in Koppal district, of which he is also the in-charge minister. As he entered the venue of the event youths who had mingled in the gathering that had attended the event started chanting Modi Modi in unison. The minister had called that the youth who chant Modi Modi should be slapped in public recently in a public speech in Koppal district. Sunday’s incident has thoroughly embarrassed the minister and the Congress party. In a way, it was a challenge thrown by the youth at Tangadagi for demeaning comments he had made against their icon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But on Sunday, when Tangadagi was confronted with the shouts, he calmly walked away as if nothing happened, despite some youth who were chanting Modi Modi going close to him and shouting.

The event was Garuda Utsav’s Kanakachal temple fair and chariot fair at Kanakagiri- his home turf. According to activists of BJP Yuva Morcha and Bajrang Dal, not only Tangadagi but also anybody from the Congress party who has made demeaning comments on Prime Minister Modi will get the same reception henceforth.