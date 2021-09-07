Target to vaccinate entire adult population by November: Health Minister K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a video conference with DCs, ZP CEOs of 23 districts to review progress in vaccination on Monday. He stated, "We are working with a target to fully vaccinate the entire adult population by end of November".



Speaking to media after holding VC with DCs and ZP CEOs of 23 districts which are lagging behind in vaccination coverage, Dr Sudhakar said that these 23 district administrations have been given a target to speed up coverage and complete first dose for all by the end of this month. Target has been set to complete both the doses for all by November. Progress and achievement on testing, setting up of oxygen plants and other civil works were also discussed, minister added.

'Even last year government had allowed celebration of Ganesha Festival despite higher number of cases. This year we have a positivity rate of 0.7 percent and guidelines have been issued to ensure precautionary measures especially in public celebration. We will review the situation district -wise and issue separate guidelines wherever the positivity is more than 2 per cent', the minister said.

'A 12-year old boy who was detected with Nifha virus in Kerala has succumbed to it. We have taken strict measures to ensure it doesn't spread here. We also need to be vigilant to prevent third wave', he added.