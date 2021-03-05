TCS launches Covid testing and vaccine management suite

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the launch of the TCS COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management Suite. This suite of modular, easy-to-deploy solutions streamlines every stage of the end-to-end testing and vaccination journeys, enabling more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster and return to normal life experiences.

Behind every vaccination or test for COVID-19 is the highly complex orchestration of multiple stakeholders – from manufacturing to transportation, allocation to storage, distribution to scheduling, and reporting to monitoring. There is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccinations.

In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises and adopted their proven, people-centric approach to optimizing the testing and vaccination ecosystems.

Further, given the urgency of the problem, re-purposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries helped speed up the design of an end-to-end solution.

"The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," said Debashis Ghosh, Business Group Head – Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Sector, TCS.

The TCS COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management Suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as TCS' extensive network of leading technology partners.

This suite transforms all five stages of the testing and vaccination journeys: research & manufacture, allocate & transport, store & distribute, schedule & administer, and monitor & re-open.

"It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines," the company said in a statement.