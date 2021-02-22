TCS wins IAMAI’s India Digital Award 

Bengaluru: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has won the India Digital Award – Mobile and App Award in the category Best Enterprise Product or Service, for its Digital Enterprise Governance Suite.



The India Digital Awards, presented by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), celebrate organizations, teams and practitioners who have surpassed landmarks and delivered successful business outcomes using digital media. TCS was recognized for its Digital Enterprise Governance Suite that empowers its leaders with real-time insights for intelligent governance.

The cloud-based Digital Enterprise Governance Suite includes four digital modules, consisting of over 10 governance systems, designed and customized as per the needs of TCS, 30+ subsidiaries and 40+ Tata group companies.

Using AI and advanced automation, it enables real-time intelligent insights, enabling quick decision-making. The suite is scalable and agile, provides a consistent and enhanced user experience, while complying with governance policies. TCS has been using this adaptable, resilient and technologically advanced suite to facilitate the behind the scenes collaboration amongst various departments during its annual general meetings. During the pandemic, the suite was quickly customized to include additional insights around business continuity, organizational security, and crisis management.

"Our digitized Enterprise Governance suite has become integral to our way of conducting business externally and internally. The digital solution allows us to analyze the information faster and better, driving risk-intelligent modern governance across the enterprise. Despite the uncertainty during the on-going pandemic, we were the first company to conduct a virtual AGM in India, demonstrating our ability to seamlessly adapt to every situation. This award is a strong testament of our technology prowess, agility and leadership in innovation," said NG Subramaniam, COO, TCS