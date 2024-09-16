Teacher arrested for molesting students, possessing obscene material

Belagavi: A shocking case of sexual abuse has come to light in Belgaum, where a government school teacher, Mohammad Sadiq Mia Baig, was arrested for molesting female students and possessing obscene material. The accused teacher, who was employed at the Chikkodi Government School, was taken into custody by the police after a student spoke out about the abuse.

According to the police, Mohammad Sadiq had been abusing over 30 students for the past year, touching their private parts, and asking them to take photos of their private parts while using the toilet. He had saved these photos on his mobile phone, which was seized by the police. Further investigation revealed over 300 obscene videos and 100 photos of the students’ private parts on his phone.

The case was registered under the POCSO Act at the Chikkodi police station, and the teacher has been suspended from service. The District Deputy Director of Public Instruction, BA Mekanamaradi, has issued an order suspending Mohammad Sadiq, pending further investigation. Belagavi SP Dr. Bhima Shankar Guled confirmed that the teacher’s actions were apparent from the statements of the students, who reported that he would touch their private parts and ask them to send photos while using the toilet.

The police have also sent some deleted photos from the teacher’s mobile phone to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further analysis.

Mohammad Sadiq, a resident of Shiggawi in Haveri district, had been working at the Chikkodischool for the past five years. The police are investigating the case under the POCSO Act, and the accused faces severe charges for his heinous crimes.