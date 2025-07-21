Technical panel’s report will guide dam safety works: DKS

Mysuru: DeputyChief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday announced that the state government has constituted a technical committee to assess the safety of dams across Karnataka. Repair and development works will be taken up based on the committee’s recommendations, he added.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday near the Kabini reservoir after offering bagina, DCM Shivakumar observed that this was the first time in two years that the reservoir had filled up.

“After KRS, today we offered bagina at Kabini. This dam has supported us even in difficult times,” he said. He also confirmed that a proposal to expand the Kabini region had been put forth by local MLAs, and that the government had approved Rs35 crore worth of developmental works in the area. Additionally, a Rs88 crore micro-irrigation project DPR had been prepared and submitted.

Referring to the Tungabhadra dam gate repairs, he stated that the incident prompted the formation of a technical committee to review the safety of all state dams. “We will act on their findings as soon as the report is submitted,” he assured.

When asked about the proposal for a Kabini Utsav and Kaveri Aarti, he said discussions would be held with district ministers and local leaders to promote tourism and employment through such events.

On the stalled botanical garden project, he said that while private investment was welcome, the current priority remained optimal water use and dam safety.

Regarding his sudden Delhi visit, Shivakumar clarified it was a private legal matter. “I informed the Chief Minister, attended a brief meeting with lawyers, and returned the same night,” he explained. Reacting humorously to BJP’s claim of disrespect towards him, he quipped, “They always show me extra love because I’m stronger.”