This is a meeting in the interest of the state and there is no politics in it: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is need for all the Members of Parliament from the state to work together with unity for the development of land, water, culture and resources of the state.

He made opening remarks at the meeting of Union Ministers and MPs from the state held at a private hotel here.

The ideas presented by the Chief Minister in his opening remarks are Mekedatu project requires approval from the Centre. Efforts also need to be continued regarding Upper Bhadra Project. It has been a year since the Union Finance Minister made the announcement in her budget. Therefore CM appealed to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman who was present in the meeting to release the grant.

We have submitted a request to give AIIMS to Raichur in Kalyan Karnataka. It requires to be fulfilled. This would contribute to the improvement in Human Development Index in Kalyan Karnataka region.

We has sought Rs 18172 crore drought relief. We have not received the whole amount. There is a need to make efforts to get the remaining relief. The proposal submitted under the Udan scheme for the development of coastal parts of the state is in the Department of Civil Aviation. Efforts should be made to get these projects approved.

We have submitted a proposal to consider Bangalore International Airport as Air Cargo Complex, which will accelerate exports and in turn the economic activity. We have submitted a proposal to establish an IIT in Mysore or Hassan. It needs to be fulfilled. We have requested to totally reject Kasturi Rangan's report. Our view should be accepted immediately and provide relief to the people of Western Ghat.

State is lagging behind in railway connectivity. Therefore, the CM appealed to the Minister of State for Railways, V. Somanna, to provide more grants to the state on priority basis to increase railway connectivity. Progress in Pradhan Mantri Grama Sadak Yojana is less compared to other States. This needs to be compensated.

We need to make a strong case before the 16th Commission to correct the injustice done to us in the 15th Finance Commission. Had the 1971 census had been considered, our state could not have been treated unfairly. Hence Chief Minister appealed to release the grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission and announced by the Central Government in the budget.

Environmental clearance is required for Kalasa Banduri project. Since it is pending, the work could not be started.

Input subsidy should be adequately provided

“I appeal for approval of all these demands, plans and proposals. We are holding this friendly meeting for this request. Development of the state is our only goal. There is no need for politics, criticism, emotional accusations. My request is that let's try amicably for the development of the state.”, he said.

In his introduction, the CM said that it is a plea to raise voice on these matters inside and outside the Parliament.

