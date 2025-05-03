Live
Three Arrested for Twin Stabbings in Mangaluru
Mangaluru: Police in Mangaluru have arrested three men in connection with two separate stabbing incidents that occurred hours apart in the early hours of Thursday in Ullal and Kankanady Town police station limits.
The first attack took place near Thokottu at around 12:30 AM, in which Faizal (40), a resident of Ullal, was injured. A case was registered at the Ullal Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 189(2), 189(4), 191(2), 109, and 3(5).
The second incident was reported around 3:30 AM in Kannur under the Kankanady Town Police Station limits. The victim, Naushad (39), was rushed to Unity Hospital. A case was registered under Crime No. 74/2025.
Three individuals—Lohitashwa (32) of Mudipu, Puneet (28) of Veeranagar, and Ganesh Prasad (23) of Kuttar—were arrested and have reportedly confessed to their involvement in both attacks.
Police said that in accordance with legal protocols, a Test Identification Parade (TIP) would be held, and therefore, the images of the accused will not be released at this stage.
Investigations are continuing.