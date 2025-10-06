Three booked for Madikeri cultural event chaos

Live
Madikeri: Acelebratory prize distribution at Madikeri’s Dasara cultural program turned chaotic when a group disrupted the event, causing extensive property damage estimated at Rs. 2 lakh. Police have filed charges against three individuals identified as Pavan Kumar K.R., Vinod Kariyappa, and Suhas Shetty, under Sections 292, 324(5), and 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for public nuisance and mischief.
The search continues for additional perpetrators involved in the October 3, 2025, incident at Gandhi Maidan. The unrest broke out during the award ceremony when some attendees, reportedly upset over the tableau competition results, stormed the stage chanting slogans of deceit.
They damaged critical equipment, including podiums, LED displays, sound systems, and lighting, while scattering prizes and destroying 150 chairs. The disruption marred the festive atmosphere, prompting swift police action.
District police authorities are actively investigating to identify other individuals involved, with a commitment to enforce legal consequences.