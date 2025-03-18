Three-Month Covert Operation Lead to Drug Bust

Mangaluru: Mangaluru CCB police have executed one of Karnataka’s largest drug busts recently, seizing MDMA worth Rs. 75 crore and apprehending two African women in Bengaluru. The operation, which was three months in the making, originated in Delhi before culminating in Bengaluru on March 14.

The case began six months ago when a Nigerian national, Peter, was arrested in Mangaluru in a drug-related case. His interrogation led authorities to critical leads, including bank transactions, SIM card usage, and potential suppliers. This information guided the CCB team to Delhi, where they kept a close watch on key suspects, particularly two African women whose activities raised suspicions.

Initially, officials considered making arrests in Delhi but opted to wait, aiming to capture higher-level operatives in the network. Instead, they continued intelligence gathering and carefully tracked movements before setting the final trap in Bengaluru. Their efforts paid off when the two suspects were taken into custody, although several other traffickers managed to evade capture.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal highlighted the operation’s complexity, stating, "A single misstep could have allowed the suspects to escape. Despite the difficulties, our team executed the mission with precision and secrecy."

Executing the mission required meticulous planning, as the suspects used fake passports and visas, frequently changed SIM cards, and deliberately avoided mobile phone usage to evade detection. Conducting the bust without direct assistance from Delhi or Bengaluru airport authorities added to the challenge.

Over 40 police personnel, including senior officers, played a role in the operation. A specialised 12-member unit, including two women constables, a PSI, and an ASI, carried out the final arrests while others handled intelligence gathering and surveillance.

The case is still under investigation, with authorities working to track down other members of the drug network.