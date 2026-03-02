Raj minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore chairs review meeting; issues monsoon master plan

Jaipur: Rajasthan Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore held a comprehensive review meeting with officials from the Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to assess the progress of ongoing development works in the Jhotwara Assembly constituency ahead of the monsoon season.

During the meeting, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore stressed that all projects must now move forward in a coordinated manner and strictly according to established priorities, aiming for permanent solutions to long-standing civic issues in the area.

Rajyavardhan Singh directed officials to give top priority to road construction and repair works ahead of the monsoon season.

Special emphasis was placed by the minister on fast-tracking underpass projects, easing traffic congestion on sector roads, and implementing corrective measures to manage rising vehicular movement.

Addressing recurring problems of waterlogging and road damage, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore instructed that drainage and sewerage systems must be strengthened before undertaking fresh road works in affected areas.

Rajyavardhan Singh made it clear that roads repeatedly damaged due to poor drainage should only be reconstructed after ensuring a permanent drainage system is in place.

The Minister called for stronger inter-departmental coordination and urged officials to deliver visible, on-ground results within stipulated timelines.

Reiterating his commitment to development in Jhotwara, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore conveyed a clear message that all priority works must be completed efficiently and within the prescribed time frame to provide lasting relief to residents of the area.

It needs to be mentioned here that heavy rains in the region have been creating challenges for daily commuters, thereby bringing traffic to a standstill in many places and throwing daily life out of gear.

People driving their vehicles on the roads have repeatedly lodged complaints about heavily potholed roads due to which chances of accidents and fatalities rise exponentially.

Eventually, the meeting was called by Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to review the progress of development works in the region and ensure that everything is in a good condition ahead of the rains.