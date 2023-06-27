TKM provides essential school supplies to 268 Government schools in Ramanagara

BENGALURU: In line with its mission to promote the right to quality education, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday announced the distribution of essential school supplies to primary and high school children. Benefiting a total of 15,000 students across 268 government schools in Ramanagara district, the school supplies include notebooks, bags, geometry boxes, drawing books, and crayons, all of which are essential requirement for a positive learning environment in schools.



TKM’s ongoing interventions are expected to improve the overall enrolment of school children across various Government schools in the Bidadi region. Further such initiatives also ensure uninterrupted learning and yield positive outcomes for the community, ensuring more children have access to quality educational at grass root level.

From the past activities, the company is delighted to share such initiatives have had positive outcomes like substantial increase in students school attendance to 95% and about 90% of the students mentioning the program was highly effective in enhancing their educational experience.





Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, MLA Magadi, H C Balakrishna said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Toyota Kirloskar Motor for their unwavering commitment to future generations in Ramanagara and the wider community. As a new academic year commences, the support provided by TKM in the form of essential supplies to school children has significantly alleviated the financial burden on parents and ensuring economically challenged students have access to quality education. This initiative will have substantial positive impact on the education outcomes, and we applaud TKM's steadfast dedication in supporting the growth and development of the community."



Speaking on the occasion, Country Head and Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Vikram Gulati said, “We recognize that today's children are the future nation builders, and it is crucial to provide them with a nurturing environment to learn and develop their abilities. We firmly believe that initiating change at the grassroot level is essential, which involves implementing tangible solutions such as improving school infrastructure, distributing school essentials, and creating a supportive learning environment. By addressing these fundamental needs, we aim to empower the next generation and contribute to their development. We are happy to witness the positive outcomes and support students with the tools, they need for quality education."

The distribution includes a variety of materials tailored to meet the needs of different grade levels. A total of 93,000 notebooks is being distributed for students from 1st to 10th grade, along with 1,670 bags, drawing books, and crayons for 1st-grade students. Furthermore, 3,560 geometry boxes are being provided to students in grades 8 to 10. TKM believes in the power of education to shape a better future, and through this program, the company aims to support students, parents, and the community.