Traffic resumes on Mangaluru-Goa route

Ankola: After being closed for two weeks due to a massive landslide, the National Highway near Shiroor has been reopened to vehicular traffic. The landslide, which occurred on July 16, had completely blocked the Mangaluru-Goa National Highway.

The landslide, which had deposited substantial amounts of soil across the highway, resulted in the disappearance of 11 people. Search teams recovered the bodies of eight individuals, but despite thorough efforts, the remaining three have not been found. As a result, the search operation has been temporarily suspended.

With the debris now cleared, the District Commissioner has allowed vehicles to use the highway again. However, only one-way traffic is permitted at this time. To ensure the safety of travellers, safety barriers are being installed on both sides.

Despite the road reopening, there are ongoing concerns about the possibility of future landslides. Authorities are closely monitoring the area, and drivers are urged to exercise caution when traveling on this stretch of the highway to avoid potential hazards.