Trespassers fined, warned in Bandipur Sanctuary

Mysuru: Two individuals from Bengaluru, identified as Pallavi and Ghosh, were apprehended for illegally entering the Bandipur Sanctuary to conduct a photo shoot. Forest Department officials acted swiftly after receiving a tip from vigilant local residents. The duo was fined Rs. 25,000 and required to provide a written undertaking promising not to repeat the offense. Additionally, they received a stern warning about the consequences of future unauthorised entries into the protected area.

The Forest Department has reiterated the critical need to safeguard Bandipur Sanctuary’s delicate ecosystem, urging the public to adhere to wildlife conservation regulations. Unauthorised entries disrupt the natural habitat and endanger both wildlife and visitors, officials noted. Following a recent incident, the department emphasised strict enforcement of rules to prevent such violations and protect the sanctuary’s biodiversity.

