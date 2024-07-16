Truth in tribal Board case will come out no matter how influential a person: K’taka BJP chief

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President and MLA, BY Vijayendra said on Tuesday that the investigation into the tribal Board case will continue, and no one will escape, no matter how big they are.

Speaking to media persons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, BY Vijayendra alleged that not only a former minister, but a few sitting ministers were involved in the case.

"The truth is out, and the state's people are aware of it. The CBI and ED are investigating the scam, and no one can escape the investigation, no matter how big the person is. The investigation will be conducted transparently, and the truth will come out," BY Vijayendra said.

On one hand, the CBI is probing the case; on the other, the SIT formed by the state government is also looking into it.

Former minister B Nagendra is already in the custody of the ED and the tribal Board Chairman, Basanagouda Daddal had attended the Assembly session on Monday.

“Their presence is not important, MLA Daddal's role and collusion with former minister Nagendra has come out in the open,” Vijayendra claimed.

Regarding the Cauvery water issue, he said, "We have clearly stated our stand in the all-party meeting called by the Chief Minister. We will not allow any decision that is against the interests of the farmers of our state, especially the farmers of Mysuru region."

He added, "Tamil Nadu is trying to get Cauvery water, but we will not allow it. We have appointed efficient counsels to argue our case in the Tribunal, and we have faith that the Chief Minister will take appropriate decisions in this regard."