Trying to get ticket for son from Haveri: Eshwarappa

Bengaluru: I am trying to get a ticket for my son for the next election. KS Eshwarappa said that Kantesh will contest from Haveri if he gets a ticket.

Speaking to the media at Belagavi Airport, Eshwarappa said, “I am trying to get a ticket for my son Kantesh for the next election. If given a ticket, my son will stand for the election. He said that Kantesh will contest from Haveri. At the same time, he attacked the Congress and Siddaramaiah was going as Ahinda. But the backward, Dalits are left, and only the minorities (Muslims) remained. Siddaramaiah’s calculation is to make politics using them. He said that Siddaramaiah talks in a way that satisfies the traitors.

Those who went to the court saying that Ram Mandir should not be made are congratulating Modi. Pakistanis say we should have had a Prime Minister like Modi. On the other hand, he expressed displeasure that the intention of Congress and Siddaramaiah is not to unite Hindu Muslims.

Reacting to the issue of Ram Mandir inauguration, he said that BJP is working to save the country’s culture by implementing one act after another. It was worth it that this country got independence. Thousands of people sacrificed to save Indian culture, now it is all worth it, he said. Congress is doing a political stunt on the issue of Ram Mandir. Earlier BJP used to say that Ram Mandir was not built. Now Priyank Kharge tells they built a Ram Mandir, when will Ramarajya be? He questioned. He has hit back at the Congress saying I need not have to answer to these chillars.