Two accused in murder case shot in leg while attempting to flee

Hubballi: Thepolice opened fire on two key murder accused in Hubballi on Sunday morning, shooting them in the legs after they allegedly attacked officers and attempted to flee during a spot inspection linked to a three-day-old murder case, officials said.

The incident is related to the murder of Malik Jaan (27) who was allegedly stabbed to death by eight to 10 people on Mantur Road under the Bendigeri Police Station limits. Police had arrested the main suspects, Balaraj alias Balu and Mohammed Hafeez along with a few others in connection with the case.

On Sunday morning, a team of the police took them to Mantur Road for spot inspection based on their information that their gang members often meet at a shed there. At the spot, the accused pelted stones at the police officers in a bid to escape. Three policemen were injured in the stone-pelting and were admitted to KIMS Hospital. Police Commissioner N Shashikumar visited the hospital and reviewed the incident.

Shashikumar told the media that the police took many people including Balaraj and Hafeez into the custody and questioned them. “Balaraj said he was into transporting sheep. It was just to dodge police. His full-time activity was crime such as robbery and threatening people with his gang. He used to act as henchman for any crime,” the police officer said. Another accused was Mohammed Hafeez, against whom there were several cases pending in many police stations and some of those cases pertains to alleged acts of robbery, attempt to murder and murder, he added.

Speaking about the shootout, Shashikumar said, the police inspector fired two rounds in the air and shot the accused in their legs to prevent them from attacking police and fleeing. According to him, three police officers were also injured in this incident who have been admitted to the hospital along with the accused.