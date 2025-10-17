Two-day permission granted for Bindiga Deviramma temple trek

Chikkamagaluru: In a major relief for devotees, authorities have announced that the annual Bindiga Deviramma hill trek near Mallenahalli in Chikkamagaluru district will be open for two days this year on October 19 and 20 instead of the usual single day. The decision comes in light of heavy pilgrim inflow and unpredictable weather conditions.

Every year, devotees are permitted to climb the sacred hill for one day to seek blessings from Goddess Deviramma. However, due to increasing crowds and safety concerns, the district administration has extended the window to two days, ensuring better crowd control and smoother management.

According to the schedule, buses from Chikkamagaluru city will depart for the temple around 7 a.m. on October 19, and services will continue throughoutthe day. While early risers who wish to complete the trek before sunrise may feel disappointed, officials clarified that the deity’s darshan will begin only around 9 a.m.

District authorities have advised that children below 15 years and adults above 60 years should refrain from attempting the climb due to steep terrain and weather risks.

District Disaster Management Officer Vikram Amate cautioned devotees against visiting dangerous cliff areas or taking selfies near restricted zones after the darshan, citing safety concerns. On October 20, devotees will be allowed to climb only till noon.

Strict security and logistic arrangements have been made for crowd regulation, parking, medical assistance, and policing.

The administration expects thousands of devotees to arrive during the two-day festival and has taken precautionary steps to prevent untoward incidents.