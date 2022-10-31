Two Mitti Cafes In Bengaluru Are Managed By People With Disabilities Will Open

Two restaurants on the grounds of Kempegowda International Airport will be run by people with disabilities starting the next month. Adults with physical, intellectual, or psychological challenges will operate the 23 Mitti Cafe locations across the country that are run by the nonprofit Mitti Social Initiatives Foundation.



Both cafes will be located outside the airport terminal, next to the bus bay, according to founder Alima Alam. By the end of November, they will be fully run by people with disabilities. Each cafe will have 10 to 13 employees. Our staff will be given food, lodging, and other logistical needs, including electric wheelchairs.



Each station would cost Rs 20 lakh, according to Alima, and IQVIA, a large international company, has offered to sponsor one of the outlets. Support from corporate businesses is anticipated and is now being finalised for the other outlet.

According to her, the programme accomplishes two important goals: it gives handicapped people a means of support and raises public awareness of the struggles that people with varied abilities experience every day. Sandwiches, snacks, and chaat dishes will be available along with coffee, tea, and other hot and cold beverages.