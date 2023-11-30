Two principals held in connection with KEA exam irregularities

Kalaburagi: Two principals have been arrested by CID officials in connection with anillegal case involving the FDA (First Division Assistant) recruitment examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The arrested identified as Chandrakant Burakal, the principal of Government PU College in Karajagi village, and Basanna Pujari, the principal of Afazalpur Government PU College.

Chandrakant, who served as the head of the KEA examination center at Royal Public School, is accused of permitting unauthorized candidates to write the examination on behalf of the official candidates. Basanna Pujari, in his role as the custodian of the KEA exam, is implicated in both allowing irregularities during the exam and leaking the question paper. CID officials, continuing their investigation into the case, are interrogating the arrested individuals to uncover further details and identify all those involved in the malpractice. The arrests of Chandrakant and Basanna Pujari came about based on information provided by previously arrested suspects.

Following a tip-off from the accused, CID officials conducted thorough interrogations, leading to the apprehension of Chandrakant and Basanna Pujari. The two were subsequently produced before the judge at the Kalaburgi JMFC court.

The illegal activities in question occurred during the FDA examination held on October 28 for various departments of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) across the state. Instances of candidates attempting to cheat using Bluetooth devices were reported during the examination at Sri Sharanbasaveshwara University Examination Center in Kalaburagi Nagar. An FIR was filed, and subsequent investigations led to multiple arrests.

As the probe progressed, the name of the alleged mastermind, RD Patil, emerged. The police successfully arrested RD Patil, who is currently in custody, and the interrogation is ongoing. Similar incidents of candidates using Bluetooth devices during exams were reported in Yadagiri, leading to further investigations in that area as well.