Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah

HAVERI: I am not aware of any conspiracy that topples the government in Singapore. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said to ask DK Shivakumar who has given a statement.



Speaking to the media in Haveri, Responding to BJP's trolling that if Congress comes to power, there will be drought, CM Siddaramaiah questioned whether it is not raining now. I do not believe in these superstitions and nonsense. During the BJP rule, one lakh houses were destroyed by floods. Flooding and lack of rain are natural. Now there is climate change. The monsoon which starts in June has started in July. Climate change is happening everywhere in the world, he said.

I don't know, they are talking about JDS and BJP coming together in the Lok Sabha elections. If they become one we have nothing to fear. We will be winning 15-20 seats. He said that they will win whether they are united or not.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that if there is a complaint and evidence about the receipt of money for Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, a criminal case will be filed against those who received the money.

He said, A ministerial team has visited rain affected districts. Most of the parts of the state are receiving rains in the month of June which was slightly deficient. He said that the rainfall in the month of July is more than usual.

In the wake of the death of farmers in Haveri, they are visiting there, and teams will be made to visit areas where rainfall is more often. He said that he will visit Udupi, Mangalore and Uttara Kannada districts. He said that Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has visited Kodagu district today.