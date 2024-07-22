Union Minister HDK visits Sakaleshpur

Hassan: In the wake of the recent landslide on the Bangalore-Mangalore National Highway 75, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and opposition leader R. Ashoka have visited the affected area in Sakaleshpur’s Doddappalu village on Sunday. The visit comes amid heavy rains that have battered the region over the past five to six days, causing significant damage and raising concerns about future landslides.

Speaking at the site, HD Kumaraswamy remarked, “This level of rain has not been seen since 2018, when I was the Chief Minister. While the full reservoirs are a relief in terms of water disputes with neighboring states, the government must act promptly to address the disasters and problems caused by this rain.” He expressed concerns that continued rain in Shirur could lead to further landslides.

Kumaraswamy criticised the ongoing work by the contractor responsible for the BM highway, noting that the project has been underway for eight years with poor and unscientific methods. He assured that he would relay all pertinent information to the Central Land Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, and urged Gadkari to visit the site to ensure that the work is completed scientifically. Kumaraswamy has been visiting the affected areas to reassure the residents and emphasise the need for government intervention.

During a press conference in Doddappalu village, Kumaraswamy addressed the demand from MLAs for a massive convention in Hassan, indicating plans to organize such an event under the leadership of former minister HD Revanna. He acknowledged Revanna’s significant contributions to development work and highlighted the ongoing construction of a mega dairy in Hassan, which aims to surpass Bengaluru’s Mother Dairy and empower local farmers economically.

Kumaraswamy, reflecting on his visit to Hassan district for the first time since the Lok Sabha elections, noted the region’s crucial role in the political ascent of JD(S) national president HD Deve Gowda. He expressed deep gratitude for the district’s support, stating, “The people of Hassan have given Deve Gowda the power to hoist the flag on the Red Fort. Their role in his 60-year political journey through ups and downs is unforgettable.”

Kumaraswamy shared his parents’ faith in Lord Shiva, crediting their devotion with giving the family the strength to face challenges. He also mentioned ongoing preparations to bring several projects to fruition under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He vowed to work diligently for the country’s development, citing the Prime Minister’s recognition of his past work as Chief Minister.

The recent heavy rains have caused extensive damage in Hassan district, including the landslide in Sakaleshpur and another on Shiradighat Road. Kumaraswamy criticized the substandard and unscientific work in these areas and committed to discussing these issues with the Union Minister. He mentioned the long-standing proposal to construct a tunnel on the road, acknowledging challenges with the forest department but pledging to address all concerns.

Regarding the Valmiki Development Corporation fund transfer case, Kumaraswamy noted that CM Siddaramaiah has arranged for ministers to provide answers in the House. He condemned the Congress government over corruption allegations, referring to the scandal that emerged following Officer Chandrasekaran’s suicide, and asserted that the Congress should be ashamed.