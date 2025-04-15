United Way Bengaluru partners with Marvell

Bengaluru: United Way Bengaluru (UWBe) collaborates with Marvell’s CSR support to implement ‘Rural Rising’, an integrated rural development program in the Bagepalli, Chikballapura district, Karnataka.

The partnership is driven by a collective vision to uplift the communities with a commitment to enhancing education, health and sanitation, livelihood, and the environment. The ‘Rural Rising’ program, now in its second year of implementation in Bagepalli has improved the quality of early child care and development services, supported school infrastructure, promoted drinking water, improved the health and sanitation standards and livelihood enhancement resources such as solar lights, and E-bikes to Public Health Centres (PHCs) to improve National Health Mission services.

Distinguished delegates and community leaders graced the occasion, including Mr. Navin Bishnoi, Country Head, Ms. Bharathi Kanuj, CSR Head, Mr. Ganesh Karnatakam, Finance Controller and Mr. Anshuman Ray, Head -Human Resources from Marvell India, Venkata Sudhakar Namala, Sr. Vice President, United Way Bengaluru, representatives of Gram Panchayats, and the local community.